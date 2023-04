videoDetails

Atiq and Ashraf shot dead: Big disclosure by Lovelesh's father

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

Lovelesh Tiwari: The father of Lovelesh Tiwari, involved in the murder of mafia Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, has come forward and made a big disclosure about his son.