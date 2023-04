videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: Atiq and Ashraf will be handed over today after postmortem

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

The post-mortem of the dead bodies of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf is being done today under tight security. Videography of the entire process is also being done in front of the magistrate. After post mortem the dead bodies will be taken directly to the cemetery