Atiq-Ashraf Murder: ATS asked questions regarding Zigana pistol

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on the night of April 15 at Colvin Hospital premises in Prayagraj. SIT will interrogate Atiq's killers today. Before that ATS answered questions from the accused regarding Zigana pistol