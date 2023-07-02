trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629610
Atiq-Ashraf murder case investigation intensified

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
The judicial commission has reached Prayagraj to investigate the mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf murder case. According to the information received, the team will remain in Prayagraj for the next 3 days.
