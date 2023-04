videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: Old audio of atiq viral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

After the death of Mafia Atiq, now many audio-videos related to his hooliganism, extortion and extortion are coming to the fore. In this episode, another audio has surfaced in which Atiq is demanding extortion of 10 crores from a leader of Mumbai and in three minutes he is heard abusing this leader.