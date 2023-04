videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: SIT's eye on Asad's WhatsApp group

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

In the investigation of Umesh Pal murder case, the police has found a WhatsApp group named 'Sher-e-Ateeq' in the name of Ateeq Ahmed. In this, Atiq's son Asad had added about 200 people. This group was deleted before the murder of Umesh Pal