videoDetails

Atiq Ashraf Murder: Two helpers were present at the place of Atiq Ashraf murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

Two helpers were present at the place of Atiq Ashraf murder. He was continuously giving instructions to the shooters. SIT is looking for both. During the SIT investigation, evidence has been found of the presence of both the accomplices of the shooters around the spot.