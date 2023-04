videoDetails

Atiq Ashraf Shootout: SIT team reaches to recreate crime scene

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

The investigation regarding the Atiq-Ashraf murder has intensified. SIT team reached Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj. Forensic team is also present on the spot. The team will recreate the crime scene at the scene of the shootout.