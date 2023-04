videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf shot dead: Congress raises question on state government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

There is high alert in UP after the murder of mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. The investigation into the murder of both is going on. Atique Ahmed Killing: Mafia Atique Ahmed and Ashraf, accused in the Umesh Pal Murder Case, were murdered in Prayagraj last night while being taken for a medical checkup. Three attackers surrendered on the spot.