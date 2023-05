videoDetails

Atiq Property News: Police crackdown on Atiq's properties, details of properties held by STF

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Recently, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, after the murder of Atiq Ahmed, new things are being revealed everyday. At the same time, UP STF has got many information regarding the properties of Mafia Atiq Ahmed.