videoDetails

'Atiq' threatens policemen who encountered his son Asad!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed has threatened the STF team during police interrogation. Don said that the policemen who have killed, just let me go, then I will tell you what the throne is. While saying all this, Atiq also gave a twist to his moustache.