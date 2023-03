videoDetails

Atiq will not stay in Naini jail, mafia will go to Sabarmati jail..

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Punishment has been announced in Umesh Pal kidnapping case. The court has sentenced the mafia Atiq Ahmed to life imprisonment. After the sentence, Mafia Atiq Ahmed will be taken back to Sabarmati Jail.