videoDetails

Atiq's son's front against SP-BJP! Told this 'thing' to Muslims before civic elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Atique Ahmed Son: The family of Atique Ahmed has made a new move to save their political land. A letter is going viral on social media and it is being claimed that through this, Atiq's son Ali has issued a political fatwa for Muslims.