Atishi Marlena accuses BJP of Presidential Rule

|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
AAP Leader Atishi Marlena held a press conference today. During the press conference, Atishi Marlena accused BJP of bringing Presidential Rule in Delhi. Atishi said, 'Central Government is going to impose President's rule in Delhi'.

