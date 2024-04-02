Advertisement
Atishi Marlena makes huge allegation on BJP

Apr 02, 2024
Atishi Marlena makes huge allegation on BJP. AAP Leader Atishi Marlena said, 'Offers have been given by BJP and they have threatened arrest if they do not participate.' BJP leader Harish Khurana has also retaliated on these allegations. Know what Harish Khurana said in response to Atishi's allegations.

