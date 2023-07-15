trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635758
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Atishi Marlena on Delhi Floods: Due to heavy monsoon rains in Delhi, there was a rise in the water level of Yamuna river. Due to this, there has been heavy water logging in the surrounding areas. NDRF teams are constantly working to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena has raised serious questions on Haryana and UP government. Know what said something.
Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
play icon1:56
Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water
play icon2:6
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
play icon10:22
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
play icon5:34
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
Delhi drowns in flood water
play icon10:44
Delhi drowns in flood water
