Atishi Marlena submits supplementary report to Arvind Kejriwal in Chief Secretary Corruption Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Atishi has submitted a supplementary report to Chief Minister in Chief Secretary Corruption Case. LG had refused to take cognizance of first report. Delhi LG said that Chief Secretary has taken action against the DM. Whereas, Atishi's report said that Chief Secretary has not taken any action against the DM. Further, Atishi said, Chief Secretary has tried his best to save DM.
