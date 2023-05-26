NewsVideos
Attack on Amit Shah – Congress insulted the holy Shaiv ​​Math

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a major attack on the Congress, reacting to Jairam Ramesh's statement that the Congress insulted the holy Shaiv ​​Math. Let us tell you that Sengol was given to be kept in a museum, describing it as Nehru's stick.

