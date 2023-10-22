trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678725
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Attack on Lebanon...will there be 'world war' now?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Israel's attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon are increasing. Yesterday he killed maximum 6 terrorists from Lebanon. So far 19 were claimed to have been killed. At the same time, Iran is continuously appealing to Muslim countries to unite. Meanwhile, yesterday a meeting of many Muslim countries of the Middle East was held in Cairo.
Follow Us

All Videos

JP Nadda Breaking: JP Nadda's reply to Congress.
play icon2:24
JP Nadda Breaking: JP Nadda's reply to Congress.
India set a target of 274 runs, Shami took 5 wickets
play icon29:28
India set a target of 274 runs, Shami took 5 wickets
Jaishankar on Israel Palestine War: Jaishankar's statement on Israel-Hamas war
play icon0:46
Jaishankar on Israel Palestine War: Jaishankar's statement on Israel-Hamas war
India vs New Zealand Updates: New Zealand gave India a target of 274 runs
play icon3:55
India vs New Zealand Updates: New Zealand gave India a target of 274 runs
India came forward to help Palestinians
play icon3:20
India came forward to help Palestinians

Trending Videos

JP Nadda Breaking: JP Nadda's reply to Congress.
play icon2:24
JP Nadda Breaking: JP Nadda's reply to Congress.
India set a target of 274 runs, Shami took 5 wickets
play icon29:28
India set a target of 274 runs, Shami took 5 wickets
Jaishankar on Israel Palestine War: Jaishankar's statement on Israel-Hamas war
play icon0:46
Jaishankar on Israel Palestine War: Jaishankar's statement on Israel-Hamas war
India vs New Zealand Updates: New Zealand gave India a target of 274 runs
play icon3:55
India vs New Zealand Updates: New Zealand gave India a target of 274 runs
India came forward to help Palestinians
play icon3:20
India came forward to help Palestinians
Israel war,Israel Hamas War,israel palestine war,Israel-Hamas War,hamas israel war,israel at war,israel-hamas war live updates,Israel Hamas War News Today,israeli war coverage,israel war news,war,hamas war,israel war debate,israel hamas war news,Israel Hamas War Update,israel palestine war live,israel-hamas,israel gaza war,Israel-Palestine war,war in israel today,Biden,Putin,Breaking News,Hindi News,