NewsVideos
videoDetails

Attacks on Muslim countries... Talks of Muslim security? Obama

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Former US President Barack Obama's statements on the safety of Muslims in India are in the headlines. Obama had said that if I had a conversation with PM Modi, I would have said that the rights of ethnic minorities in India should be protected. If you don't do it, then at one point the disintegration of India will begin.

All Videos

How do Indian marines live in a submarine?
play icon9:2
How do Indian marines live in a submarine?
YouTube Is Reportedly Testing 'Playables' For Online-Games Offering
play icon1:44
YouTube Is Reportedly Testing 'Playables' For Online-Games Offering
Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan
play icon9:5
Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 26, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon4:18
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 26, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
Defense Minister again threatened Pakistan, said this big thing on PoK
play icon8:2
Defense Minister again threatened Pakistan, said this big thing on PoK

Trending Videos

How do Indian marines live in a submarine?
play icon9:2
How do Indian marines live in a submarine?
YouTube Is Reportedly Testing 'Playables' For Online-Games Offering
play icon1:44
YouTube Is Reportedly Testing 'Playables' For Online-Games Offering
Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan
play icon9:5
Rajnath Singh's warning to Pakistan
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 26, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon4:18
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 26, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
Defense Minister again threatened Pakistan, said this big thing on PoK
play icon8:2
Defense Minister again threatened Pakistan, said this big thing on PoK
DNA,Breaking News,World News in Hindi,international news in hindi,Latest News,barack obama statement,barack obama on modi,barack obama on india,Barack Obama news,barack obama india muslims controversy,Johnnie Moore,Former Commissioner of US Commission on International Religious Freedom,PM Modi reaction on minorities in India,Barack Obama reaction on minorities in India,manipur violence latest news,modi high level meeting on manipur violence,