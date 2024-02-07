trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718688
Attempt to break into the security of Home Ministry

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Recently, a major incident of security lapse took place in the Parliament. At the same time, now an attempt has been made to infiltrate the Home Ministry. A man was trying to enter the Home Ministry with a fake ID. Who has been arrested.

