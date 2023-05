videoDetails

Audi Q3 Sportback India Review: A Luxury Coupe SUV High On Style, Light On Pocket

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

The Audi Q3 Sportback is a luxury coupe SUV, based on the popular Audi Q3 entry level luxury SUV. It gets a revamped design, but same engine options and features. Priced at Rs 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom), it's only a couple of lakhs expensive than the Q3 and other rivals. We drive the SUV to tell if you should put your money on the Audi Q3 Sportback in our first drive review.