"Auger(Machine) Is Broken" International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix On Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix while speaking to the media on November 25 commented on the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operations. He said that no more auger machines would be used for drilling the tunnel.
