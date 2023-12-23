trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702144
'Auspicious time' for Ramlala's presence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
auspicious time for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha has passed. Let us tell you that Ramlala will be present between 12:15 to 12:45. 6 planets have been found favorable in the auspicious time. It is being told that Ramlala will be present in Abhijeet Muhurta. Along with this, PM Modi will inaugurate the Ram temple.

