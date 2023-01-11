NewsVideos
Auto Expo 2023: Kia KA4 showcased, to launch soon in India new-gen Carnival MPV

|Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
The KA4 luxury MPV was on display by Kia India at the Indian Auto Expo 2023. The dimensions of the Kia KA4 are 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width, and 1,777 mm in height. It is 40 mm longer, has a wheelbase that is 30 mm longer, and has a 3,090 mm wheelbase. Two 12.3-inch full-TFT displays, one for the instrument console behind the steering wheel, are part of the updated interior. Its luxury features include slide-flex second-row seating, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, ADAS, and VIP lounge seating.

