Auto Expo 2023: Tata Punch and Altroz India's first with twin-cylinder iCNG technology unveiled

| Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

Tata offers the Punch and Altroz CNG with its new dual cylinder setup, splitting the otherwise big 60-litre tank. This will help in leaving more boot space than other CNG cars of similar proportions. Where CNG cars compromise on the boot, this change is a unique and welcome highlight.