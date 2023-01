videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: Tata showcases the Harrier EV | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Tata Motors has showcased an extensive lineup of its upcoming models at the Auto Expo 2023. The Tata Harrier EV was the most unexpected and well-received product out of the lot. On the outside, the Harrier EV, being a concept, has a futuristic look to it with a completely new front fascia. The electric SUV also gets a slimmer headlight unit with a stripe design on the lower bumper.