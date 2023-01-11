NewsVideos
Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Corolla Altis Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid showcased

|Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Toyota has showcased the Corolla Altis Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid sedan at the Auto Expo 2023. The concept gets both battery and petrol operated engine, while the petrol engine in itself is flex fuel and can use regular or ethanol fuel. This makes the Toyota Corolla Altis a unique green vehicle not only for India, but globally. The vehicle was unveiled by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways recently in India.

