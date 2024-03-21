Advertisement
Awadhesh Singh Yadav speaks on 'threat' issue to PM Modi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
A video of RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav attending the India Block meeting in Koderma four days ago is going viral. In the video, Awadhesh is heard talking about shooting a bullet in PM Modi's skull. After which BJP is demanding the arrest of Awadhesh Singh Yadav. At the same time, now Awadhesh Singh Yadav's clarification has also come on this matter. Watch what Awadhesh Singh Yadav said?

