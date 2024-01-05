trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706272
Ayodhya 25 News: Elephant-lion statues installed at the entrance of Ram temple

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Ayodhya 25 News: Elephant-lion statues have been installed at the entrance of Ram temple. Idols of Hanuman ji have been installed outside the temple. Let us tell you that these sculptures are made of sandstone. Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said that the construction of the three-storey Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed in December 2024

Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th Jan 2024
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th Jan 2024
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today
Mathura Janam Bhumi Case Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court in Mathura Janam Bhumi case
Mathura Janam Bhumi Case Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court in Mathura Janam Bhumi case
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Rajasthan today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Rajasthan today

