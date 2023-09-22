trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665695
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Breaking News: Attack on female constable... 'ENCOUNTER' of the accused

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Aneesh, accused of brutalizing a female constable in a moving train in Ayodhya, was killed by STF in an encounter. Two accused have been caught in the encounter.
Follow Us

All Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Elegant Her Traditional Attire At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:58
Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Elegant Her Traditional Attire At Mumbai Airport
Farah Khan, Sajid Khan Snapped Together In Mumbai
play icon0:54
Farah Khan, Sajid Khan Snapped Together In Mumbai
“We have been and will be in contact with India at high levels…” US amid Indo-Canadian diplomatic row
play icon3:3
“We have been and will be in contact with India at high levels…” US amid Indo-Canadian diplomatic row
Make in India: Crowd gathered in the markets as soon as the sale of iPhone 15 starts
play icon3:33
Make in India: Crowd gathered in the markets as soon as the sale of iPhone 15 starts
Women Reservation Bill Passed: History created... Women Reservation Bill passed
play icon6:58
Women Reservation Bill Passed: History created... Women Reservation Bill passed

Trending Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Elegant Her Traditional Attire At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:58
Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Elegant Her Traditional Attire At Mumbai Airport
Farah Khan, Sajid Khan Snapped Together In Mumbai
play icon0:54
Farah Khan, Sajid Khan Snapped Together In Mumbai
“We have been and will be in contact with India at high levels…” US amid Indo-Canadian diplomatic row
play icon3:3
“We have been and will be in contact with India at high levels…” US amid Indo-Canadian diplomatic row
Make in India: Crowd gathered in the markets as soon as the sale of iPhone 15 starts
play icon3:33
Make in India: Crowd gathered in the markets as soon as the sale of iPhone 15 starts
Women Reservation Bill Passed: History created... Women Reservation Bill passed
play icon6:58
Women Reservation Bill Passed: History created... Women Reservation Bill passed
woman constable attack case,woman constable attacked on train,attack on woman constable in saryu express,Ayodhya,today latest news,today news,Latest News,UP Government,Hindi News,law and order in UP,Breaking News,