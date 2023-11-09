trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686197
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi took 10 big decisions on Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
UP Cabinet meeting was held in Ayodhya today. Many important decisions have been taken during this meeting. Under which the pilgrimage Ayodhya Dham will be built. This was the first meeting of Yogi cabinet in Ayodhya. It was decided in this meeting that the International Research Institute will also be expanded.
