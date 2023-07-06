trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631581
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
A big news related to the Ram temple of Ayodhya is coming out. Now the responsibility of security of Ram temple has been handed over to CISF. The new plan has got approval from the government.
