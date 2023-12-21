trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701513
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya CM Yogi: CM Yogi offered prayers in the temple

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya CM Yogi: Ramlala's life is going to be consecrated in Ayodhya on 22nd January. CM Yogi Adityanath has reached Ayodhya to take stock of its preparations. CM Yogi had darshan of Ramlala and also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi.

All Videos

Parliament Winter Session: Three more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha
Play Icon1:1
Parliament Winter Session: Three more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha
Fire Erupts in Connaught Place: Viral Video Captures Gopal Das Building Blaze
Play Icon2:40
Fire Erupts in Connaught Place: Viral Video Captures Gopal Das Building Blaze
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gopal Das Building In Delhi
Play Icon10:7
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gopal Das Building In Delhi
Urfi's Paparazzi Play: Where Fun Meets Fame
Play Icon0:29
Urfi's Paparazzi Play: Where Fun Meets Fame
'It is not a responsibility of one to save the Parliament', says Mayawati
Play Icon4:59
'It is not a responsibility of one to save the Parliament', says Mayawati

Trending Videos

Parliament Winter Session: Three more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha
play icon1:1
Parliament Winter Session: Three more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha
Fire Erupts in Connaught Place: Viral Video Captures Gopal Das Building Blaze
play icon2:40
Fire Erupts in Connaught Place: Viral Video Captures Gopal Das Building Blaze
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gopal Das Building In Delhi
play icon10:7
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gopal Das Building In Delhi
Urfi's Paparazzi Play: Where Fun Meets Fame
play icon0:29
Urfi's Paparazzi Play: Where Fun Meets Fame
'It is not a responsibility of one to save the Parliament', says Mayawati
play icon4:59
'It is not a responsibility of one to save the Parliament', says Mayawati
Yogi Adityanath,CM Yogi,yogi adityanath news,Yogi in Ayodhya,cm yogi news,hanumangarhi ayodhya,yogi puja,zee news hd,Breaking News,Ayodhya CM Yogi,Ayodhya on 22nd January,CM Yogi Adityanath,reached Ayodhya,preparations in Ayodhya,CM Yogi hindi news,darshan of Ramlala,offered prayers at Hanumangarhi,cm yogi puja in Ayodhya,cm yogi in ayodhya live,Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath,cm yogi offers prayers to Lord Ram Lalla,Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya,