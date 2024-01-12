trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708988
Ayodhya Gears Up: Ram Temple Pranprathistha Ceremony in Full Swing, 14 Lakh Earth Lamps to Illuminate the Occasion

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, preparations for the Ram Temple Pranprathistha Ceremony are in full swing. The sacred event is set to be illuminated by the glow of 14 lakh earth lamps, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. Stay tuned for visuals and reactions as the city gets ready to celebrate this historic moment.

