Ayodhya Ram Mandir: '2200 shops, 800 houses demolished...' says RJD spokesperson in debate

| Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Idol of Lord Ram has been revealed which Prime Minister Modi is going to Pran Pratishtha in the Ram temple on January 22. Whereas politics has now shifted to statues. First there was protest against the decision on the temple, then there was protest as to why Modi was inaugurating. If we went further than this, there was protest at the right time and now the protest has reached to such an extent that the idol of Ram Lalla is an old one, then what was the need for a new idol? First Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand raised questions by writing a letter to the Trust. Now Digvijay Singh of Congress has also raised the same question that why Lord Ram is being installed in place of Ramlala?