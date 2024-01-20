trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711946
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Everyone Should Learn From Lord Ram', says Ex MP Dr Subhash Chandra

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Ex-MP Dr Subhash Chandra Visits Ayodhya After 45 years, says 'Everyone Should Learn From Lord Ram'. Former Rajya Sabha member and eminent businessman Subhash Chandra visited the Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya on Thursday, after a gap of 45 years. He said he was happy to see the progress of the Ram temple construction, which he said was a matter of joy for everyone. He also urged people to learn from the ideals and virtues of Lord Ram, who he said was a symbol of righteousness and justice.

All Videos

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Murti were placed at the disputed site at night...', says Asaduddin Owaisi
Play Icon4:39
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Murti were placed at the disputed site at night...', says Asaduddin Owaisi
PM Modi offers prayers at Rameshwaram Temple Temple in Tamil Nadu
Play Icon2:58
PM Modi offers prayers at Rameshwaram Temple Temple in Tamil Nadu
'Lord Ram returned home after 550 years of bad times', says Amit Shah
Play Icon0:56
'Lord Ram returned home after 550 years of bad times', says Amit Shah
Badhir News: Watch video of Ram Mandir lit up with decorative lights ahead of Pran Pratistha of Ramlala
Play Icon3:21
Badhir News: Watch video of Ram Mandir lit up with decorative lights ahead of Pran Pratistha of Ramlala
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu
Play Icon2:25
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu

Trending Videos

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Murti were placed at the disputed site at night...', says Asaduddin Owaisi
play icon4:39
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Murti were placed at the disputed site at night...', says Asaduddin Owaisi
PM Modi offers prayers at Rameshwaram Temple Temple in Tamil Nadu
play icon2:58
PM Modi offers prayers at Rameshwaram Temple Temple in Tamil Nadu
'Lord Ram returned home after 550 years of bad times', says Amit Shah
play icon0:56
'Lord Ram returned home after 550 years of bad times', says Amit Shah
Badhir News: Watch video of Ram Mandir lit up with decorative lights ahead of Pran Pratistha of Ramlala
play icon3:21
Badhir News: Watch video of Ram Mandir lit up with decorative lights ahead of Pran Pratistha of Ramlala
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu
play icon2:25
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu