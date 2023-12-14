trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699092
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: IndiGo to operate inaugural flight to Ayodhya airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
January 22, 2024 has been fixed for the consecration of the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Pran-Pratishtha of the temple. The temple will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 January 2024. Many well-known people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in this program. On Zee News we are showing you moment-to-moment updates related to Ram Temple. In today's report you will see how and when will the first flight to Ayodhya take place and how much preparation has been done.

