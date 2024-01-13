trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709247
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also got the invitation for pran pratistha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
The pran pratistha is to take place on January 22 but before that, politics has intensified. Congress has intensified its attack on BJP in the name of Shankaracharyas. Whereas BJP retorted and said that Congress is the party which had denied the existence of Ram. Meanwhile, former veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also received an invitation.

