Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'I will never allow...,' says Mamata Banerjee

| Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Politics is not stopping on the inauguration of Ram Temple. Today Mamata Banerjee attacked. She called Pran-Pratishtha a political drama of BJP and said that as long as I am alive, I will not allow any difference between Hindus and Muslims. Adhir Ranjan said that Modi and Yogi are trying to take all the credit for Ram temple.However, some parties have now come into silent mode. Today in Lucknow, a hoarding was seen outside the office of Swami Prasad Maurya's party i.e. Samajwadi Party on which it was written - 'Our adorable Lord Shri Ram is coming'. Today itself, the Congress government of Karnataka also issued a circular. It was said in it that special programs should be organized in temples on 22 January.