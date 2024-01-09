trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707926
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'I will never allow...,' says Mamata Banerjee

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Politics is not stopping on the inauguration of Ram Temple. Today Mamata Banerjee attacked. She called Pran-Pratishtha a political drama of BJP and said that as long as I am alive, I will not allow any difference between Hindus and Muslims. Adhir Ranjan said that Modi and Yogi are trying to take all the credit for Ram temple.However, some parties have now come into silent mode. Today in Lucknow, a hoarding was seen outside the office of Swami Prasad Maurya's party i.e. Samajwadi Party on which it was written - 'Our adorable Lord Shri Ram is coming'. Today itself, the Congress government of Karnataka also issued a circular. It was said in it that special programs should be organized in temples on 22 January.

All Videos

Why PM Modi says to BJP leaders ahead of Ram temple inauguration, 'Show aastha, not aggression'.
Play Icon9:59
Why PM Modi says to BJP leaders ahead of Ram temple inauguration, 'Show aastha, not aggression'.
VIRAL VIDEO: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Fun-filled Pyjama Party with Zayn Marie, Sarah Jane Dias, and More
Play Icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Fun-filled Pyjama Party with Zayn Marie, Sarah Jane Dias, and More
Atal Setu Bridge Video: Exclusive glimpse of India's longest bridge
Play Icon2:7
Atal Setu Bridge Video: Exclusive glimpse of India's longest bridge
‘Mean Girls’ Turned Into Fan Girls At Pink Carpet Premiere | Tina Fey | Lindsay Lohan | Renee Rapp
Play Icon5:40
‘Mean Girls’ Turned Into Fan Girls At Pink Carpet Premiere | Tina Fey | Lindsay Lohan | Renee Rapp
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Pastry Chef Amazes Internet with Stunning Sitaphal Dessert
Play Icon1:9
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Pastry Chef Amazes Internet with Stunning Sitaphal Dessert

Trending Videos

Why PM Modi says to BJP leaders ahead of Ram temple inauguration, 'Show aastha, not aggression'.
play icon9:59
Why PM Modi says to BJP leaders ahead of Ram temple inauguration, 'Show aastha, not aggression'.
VIRAL VIDEO: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Fun-filled Pyjama Party with Zayn Marie, Sarah Jane Dias, and More
play icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Fun-filled Pyjama Party with Zayn Marie, Sarah Jane Dias, and More
Atal Setu Bridge Video: Exclusive glimpse of India's longest bridge
play icon2:7
Atal Setu Bridge Video: Exclusive glimpse of India's longest bridge
‘Mean Girls’ Turned Into Fan Girls At Pink Carpet Premiere | Tina Fey | Lindsay Lohan | Renee Rapp
play icon5:40
‘Mean Girls’ Turned Into Fan Girls At Pink Carpet Premiere | Tina Fey | Lindsay Lohan | Renee Rapp
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Pastry Chef Amazes Internet with Stunning Sitaphal Dessert
play icon1:9
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Pastry Chef Amazes Internet with Stunning Sitaphal Dessert
ram mandir ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,ram mandir news,ayodhya ram mandir construction,ram mandir construction update,ayodhya ram mandir construction update,ram mandir ayodhya construction update,ram mandir politics,Ram Mandir construction,ayodhya ka ram mandir,ram mandir update,Politics on Ram mandir,Taal thok ke,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary,Mamata Banerjee,ram mandir pran pratishtha,Karnataka,pm modi on ram mandir,