Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Murti were placed at the disputed site at night...', says Asaduddin Owaisi

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi on Ram Mandir: Grand preparations are being made for the program in Ayodhya. Before the consecration, a big statement of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has come out. He said that the idols were placed at the disputed site in the dark of night.

