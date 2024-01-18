trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710790
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple's sanctum sanctorum, to be installed today

Jan 18, 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Today is a big day for Ram devotees. Yesterday the idol of Shri Ram has entered Ayodhya and today Ramlala will sit in Ayodhya. That means today the idol of Ramlala will be installed in Ayodhya.

