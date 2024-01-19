trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711582
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Lalla idol released ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Jan 19, 2024
Ayodhya Ramlala New Murti: Almost five centuries later, on January 22, everyone is watching to see the arrival of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham. ZEE NEWS is especially giving darshan of that idol of Ramlala to the devotees of Ram. Seeing this, everyone's heart has become soft. Just like the mind becomes happy after seeing a baby in the house. Seeing the divine idol of Ramlala, all the people of Ram are feeling like returning to Tretayug.

Watch Super EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Lord Ram
Watch Super EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Lord Ram
Baat Pate Ki: Watch world's largest flute video for Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Baat Pate Ki: Watch world's largest flute video for Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Politics shifts to Ram Lala idol
Politics shifts to Ram Lala idol
Politics heats up on Ram Lala Idol after Temple
Politics heats up on Ram Lala Idol after Temple
Deshhit: Exclusive Picture of Ramlala Surfaced from Sanctum Sanctorum of Grand Ram Temple
Deshhit: Exclusive Picture of Ramlala Surfaced from Sanctum Sanctorum of Grand Ram Temple

