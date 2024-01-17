trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710539
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Sacrifice made by brothers is paying off...' says Karsewak's Sister Poornima Kothari

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha is going to happen on 22nd January. Kothari brothers died due to bullet injury during Kar Seva. Ram Kothari and Sharad Kothari of Kolkata sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple. The family of Kothari brothers has also been invited for the inauguration of Ram temple. Purnima Kothari, sister of the Kothari brothers, who reached Ayodhya to attend the inauguration of Ram temple, had an exclusive conversation with Zee News and during this time she could not stop her tears.

