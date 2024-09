videoDetails

Shinde Sena MLA new statement on Rahul Gandhi sparks row

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Badhir News: The political battle over the abusive language used against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified. Congress has said that violent statements against the Leader of Opposition cannot be tolerated in a democracy. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said that if action is not taken against Ravneet Singh Bittu and Sanjay Gaikwad, it means that all this is happening at the behest of PM Modi and Shah.