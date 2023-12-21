trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701254
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Story of brave man who fought with Babar's army

Sonam|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Today we will show you the story of that great warrior of Ayodhya...who fought till the last breath with Babar's army for the Ram temple. He alone killed 700 soldiers of Babar.

