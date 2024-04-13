Advertisement
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Ramlala's Darshan Timing Changed

|Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Timing of Ramlala's darshan has been changed. This decision has been taken regarding Ram Navami. The doors of Ram temple will open at five in the morning. Shringar Aarti will take place at five in the morning.

