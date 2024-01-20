trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711886
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive ground report on Security System in Ayodhya Saryu

Jan 20, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Security arrangements are tight regarding PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on January 22. Let us tell you that Ram devotees are getting anxious waiting for the consecration of life. The echo of Ramnaam is being heard everywhere in Ayodhya. In such a situation, the whole country is celebrating the return of Lord Ram to the temple. What kind of preparations are there in Saryu river, see our special report..

