Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive video of Ramlala Aasan

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Preparations for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple on 22 January are going on in full swing. An exclusive picture of Ramlala's posture has surfaced. Ramlala will sit on this Aasan. You can see the picture of Ramlala's Aasan in this report.

