Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Who oppose Ram cannot be Shankaracharya', says Baba Ramdev

|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Baba Ramdev has targeted Shankaracharya in Ayodhya. Attacking Shankaracharya, Baba Ramdev said that those who oppose Ram cannot be Shankaracharya. He said that 22 January is a great festival of Sanatan cultural constitution and democracy. There is no such thing as secularism, it is secular and we all accept it.

